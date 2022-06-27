R Madhavan Quashes Reports Of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Being Remade: ‘Think It’s Foolishness’

Actor R Madhavan is gearing up for his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor has gone places for the promotions of the movie- from Cannes Film Festival to America’s Times Square, the 3 Idiots actor has left no stone unturned for the movie’s promotions. During his recent interview with Pinkvilla, R Madhavan opened up on his journey, and also quashed the rumours of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein being remade.

Advertisement

Reacting to the reports that his 2001 classic, RHTDM is gearing up for a remake, Madhavan kept it short and said “I wish them all the very best." When asked if he is happy about it, the actor responded saying, “I think it’s foolishness, and that’s my opinion. I wouldn’t want to touch that. I wouldn’t do it as a producer. I wish them all the very best from the bottom of my heart, I do. And I hope they surprise because nothing in the industry can actually be predicted but it has a lot of memories attached to it for a lot of people."

He further added, “For the audiences, it is more than a movie. It is sort of an anthem in some ways. It’s like almost saying that 15 years from now you want to remake 3 Idiots. I don’t think it’s a sensible… let me just put it again - I think it’s a brave decision."

Speaking about his journey, and being grateful for it, Madhavan said, “I am not the kind of guy who looks back often and kind of evaluates one’s life about what has happened. I am actually a very live-in-the-moment kind of a guy. So I am grateful that I have had the ability with my work, and the love of the public to do what I want to, and when I want to - that freedom being a rarity. But I don’t gloat over it. I am just grateful for it."

Advertisement

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, by Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein featured R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. The film is a remake of the director’s own Tamil film Minnale (released in the same year), which also starred Madhavan in his reprised role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.