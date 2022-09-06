R Madhavan Says He 'Eagerly Awaits' Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's Interpretation of Vikram Vedha

The teaser for Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, has been recently released. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil hit of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. While Hrithik is taking over for Vijay as Vedha, Saif is stepping into the shoes of Madhavan to play the role of Vikram.

When asked about the Hindi version of his film, Madhavan, who is now enjoying all the praise for his work as both an actor and director for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, spoke candidly to Bombay Times. The actor expressed his excitement over the Hindi remake of his most recent film during the success party held for it last month.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xynaGw72E38" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

When asked if he would have liked to be a part of the remake as well, Madhavan replied, “It is very difficult for me to be a part of my own remakes. I am confident that they (Hrithik and Saif) will do an excellent job; they are all excellent actors, and I eagerly await their interpretation of the film."

The Saala Khadoos actor previously declined an offer to take part in the 3 Idiots adaptation in the south. He admitted, “Yes, I said no to 3 Idiots remake. The reason is that I have done my role once and then it becomes very difficult to play the same thing all over again. I perform in the flow and then to analyze if I did as good as the original becomes too taxing for me."

Vikram Vedha, the action-thriller flick is written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The plot of ‘Vikram Vedha’ is full of twists and turns, as tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track down and apprehend a feared gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). Vedha, a master storyteller, assists Vikram in peeling back layers through a series of stories that lead to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Advertisement

The Hindi remake is scheduled to release in theatres on September 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here