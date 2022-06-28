R Madhavan Says Shah Rukh Khan Always Makes His Wife Sarita Feel Special: 'Learned How To Be A Star From SRK'

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in R Madhavan’s upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. SRK plays a cameo, doubling up as an interviewer in the film. While a glimpse of it was seen in the trailer, fans are eager to see Shah Rukh back on the big screen after four long years, even if it is for a small role. Ahead of the film’s release, Madhavan opened up about Shah Rukh and was all praise for the superstar.

In a recent interview, Madhavan revealed that his wife Sarita is a big fan of Shah Rukh. He added that every time the couple meets Shah Rukh, King Khan ensures to make Sarita feel special. Maddy also said that he has learned how to treat people from Shah Rukh.

“I think you start becoming a little bit of somebody you admire. I think my stammering in that film was associated with that of Shah Rukh’s debut. And my wife is a huge huge fan of his. He has gone out of his way every time we have met to make her feel special. I will never forget that. I have learned how to be a star, and how to make people’s life more easy largely from Shah Rukh," Madhavan told Bollywood Hungama.

Madhavan had previously revealed that Shah Rukh did not charge a penny for his cameo in the film. Coincidentally, Madhavan was seen in an extended cameo in Shah Rukh’s last film, Zero.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is an Indian biographical drama on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan. Nambi was a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was accused of espionage in 1994.

Interestingly, the film marks Madhavan’s directorial debut. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was also premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. The movie is slated to have a worldwide silver screen release on July 1, this year.

