R. Madhavan, Scientist Nambi Narayan Attend Special Screening of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect; See Pic

Ahead of its release, a special screening of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was organised in Mumbai on Wednesday. The event was graced by former scientist and Indian aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan himself. Actor and director R. Madhavan was clicked standing next to the ISRO scientist at PVR in Juhu, Mumbai. It grabbed everyone’s attention as reel and real-life Nambi Narayanan came together under one roof. A paparazzi account treated fans to glimpses of the reel and real-life heroes. Madhavan’s upcoming film is a biographical drama based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan.

The caption of the picture read, “The real and reel Nambi Narayanan came together for the special screening of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in the city today and took the excitement for the film another notch higher! The film hits the theatres on 1st July 2022!" In the picture, Nambi Narayanan can be seen sitting in a wheelchair, while Madhavan clad in all black is standing next to him and passing a smile at the camera. The actor is marking his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Since the release of its teaser, the upcoming film has created much anticipation among the audiences.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised a special screening of the actor’s much-talked project at the Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. Apart from the Rocketry team, the screening was attended by the CBI director Dr Karthikeyan, former IG CBI PM Nair, and senior government officials. The movie was very well received and applauded by the audience for its script, editing, acting, and portrayal of the story of the life of Nambi Narayanan. Besides this, the movie was also premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on July 1st.

