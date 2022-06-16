R Madhavan Shares BTS Video From Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan has shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He has dropped a video, in which, Madhavan is seen interacting with ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan. Sharing a teaser, R Madhavan tweeted, “Get ready to watch the exclusive “Making of Rocketry - Prologue" first post at 5 pm today. Behind the scenes, story, character and much more dazzling experiences in-store. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect coming out in cinemas on 1st July 2022. Rocketry The Film."

The video has R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan in the same getup and both ask the viewers, “Which Nambi sir is the real Nambi sir?"

Here’s the video:

At 5 pm on June 15, R Madhavan released a video on YouTube, in which, he talked about the making of the film. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect traces the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. For the unversed, Nambi Narayanan was accused of Espionage.

Here’s the video:

The trailer of the film was played on Nasdaq Billboard at Times Square, the world’s largest billboard. June 3 was also declared as Nambi Narayanan Day. During an interview with ANI, R Madhavan also talked about Nambi Narayanan’s reaction after watching the trailer of the film.

“Mr Narayanan was not disappointed. Anything I say about that reaction would be just presumptuous of me and I think I am fairly quiet and humble about what I have managed to achieve in the film, I would like to talk about it after the film releases, but I would tell you that Mr Narayanan was not disappointed," the actor was quoted as saying.

The film will release on July 1 and has been produced by TriColour Films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film will be released in six languages and will have Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in cameo roles.

