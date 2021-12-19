R Madhavan Shifts to Dubai with His Wife for Son Vedaant's Olympic Prep

R Madhavan and his wife Sarita have shifted to Dubai so that their son Vedaant can prepare for the Olympics, the Breathe actor has revealed in an interview. Maddy said that due to Covid scare, big swimming pools are closed in India and the family decided to make the move so that Vedaant’s prep for the 2026 Olympics is not hampered because of lack of facilities for training.

Maddy said, “The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He’s working towards the Olympics, and Sarita and I are right by his side. He’s been winning swimming championships all across the world and making us very proud."

Maddy also shared that neither he nor his wife Sarita wanted him to be an actor. About parenting, Maddy had said in an earlier interview with IANS, “Encourage your child to be caring towards everyone around them- especially those that are vulnerable like their grandparents, those less fortunate or the help at home. Small steps go a long way like donating a toy they have outgrown or making their grandparents a card. If you have plants and animals at home, encourage your little ones to nurture and care for them too."

Madddy’s Superhit film Vikram Vedha is getting a Hindi remake with Saif Ali Khan reprising the role of the cop played the the former in the Tamil hit of 2017.

His directorial Rocketry is also set to release in cinema halls next year.

