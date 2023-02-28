Actor R. Madhavan shared his new look for one of his upcoming projects. In a selfie, posted on Twitter, the actor is seen sporting a moustache and wearing black tinted sunglasses. The new look immediately struck the right chord with Madhavn’s fans, many of whom suggested that the actor looked rather younger and sharper in this new look. While he did not reveal much about the project for which he has changed his look, he wrote in the caption, “New look for a new project. Finally. Super excited."

Online users quickly flooded the comment section with wishes. Several users merely praised his improved appearance,

Fans quickly rushed to the replies to share their reactions to the new look. While some raised the actor, others were curious to know about his anti-ageing technique. “Not only new Look, you look to have also reduced a lot it seems. And all for good. All the very Best for the new Project & we eagerly wait for it to release," a user wrote. Another fan added," WHERE exactly is your personal, secret, Fountain of Youth, Maddy! 🔥❤️?"

“Maddy, please share your anti-ageing secrets! It's so unfair to keep it to yourself. All the best for the new project," commented another.

“Maddy sir, Please share at least half of the secret of getting younger every year! You rock as always!"One fan went ahead and said, “Wow, looks 10 years younger now,” read a reply.

Some fans attempted to gueston Madhavan’s new project based upon his look. “Are you playing a role of any vintage character?" a user wrote while another commented, “You look like a cop. Is it the one role you are playing?"

Madhavan was last seen in the psychological crime thriller film, Dhokha, starring Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar, and Khushalii Kumar. The plot revolves around Sanchi, a supposedly delusional woman who is being held hostage in a Mumbai apartment by an alleged terrorist played by Aparshakti. This led to a team of helpless Mumbai Police officers listening to the terrorist’s ever-evolving list of demands. The film was bankrolled by T- Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma.

R. Madhavan is set to appear in an upcoming Tamil film directed by Jawahar R. Mithran.

