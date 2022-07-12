R Madhavan Urges Fans to Remain Calm After a Fight During Rocketry Screening in Kolkata

During a screening of R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in Kolkata, a group of audience members lost their cool and indulged in a fight with the theatre management. The video of the incident found its way to the internet as it is being circulated online. The actor who was also tagged in the video took to social media to speak his mind on this unfortunate episode.

While quoting the video on his Twitter handle, Madhavan urged the people to remain calm. He wrote, “There must have been a genuine reason and cause . Pls do be calm and show some love ppl. Humble request. The show will be in soon.all the love."

Advertisement

Take a look:

The fight between the theatre management and the audience members ensued when the screening of the movie was abruptly stopped after the Bofors Scam scene. This angered the fans as they sought an explanation from the theatre staff and also demanded a refund.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect depicts the life and journey of Nambi Narayanan, an aerospace engineer who worked at the Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO). Released in the theatres on July 01, the film garnered mixed responses from the audience and the critics. The Hindi version of the movie has managed to collect Rs 12.15 crore until now. According to the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film showed growth at the box office largely because of ‘tremendous word of mouth’.

R Madhavan has not only portrayed Nambi Narayanan on the silver screen but also undertook the direction of the film. Besides acting and directing, the actor has also produced and written the biopic. Calling his directorial debut his last, Madhavan described himself to be among the first few actors who set ‘the trend of pan India film’.

Advertisement

During an interview with Indianexpress.com, the actor stated, “My films have always been pan India. I think the rest of the world is catching up to me, I already set the trend many years ago. Ramji Londonwaley or 13B, which was one of the first films to be shot simultaneously, Rocketry has the distinction of being shot in three languages, forget about two. So, people don’t give me credit but I am the one to set the trend multiple times."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in cameo roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.