R Madhavan Gives Savage Reply to 'Unfollowing You' Comment On Pic With Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan posed for a selfie together while attending the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022. Madhavan shared an amazing selfie with Ranveer on his Twitter account and it went viral in no time. Ranveer, as usual, opted for a vibrant OOTD while the 3 Idiots actor attended the match in a black jacket.

Captioning the picture, Madhavan tweeted, “Love you my bro… Ranveer Singh" with heart and smiley emojis. Reacting to the picture, the Gully Boy actor dropped smiling face with hearts icons. However, there was one comment that grabbed the attention of Madhavan.

As soon as he shared the picture with Ranveer, a Twitter user wrote, “Now, I’m unfollow you." Madhavan wrote a savage reply to this comment. He said, “I need bro. I will do it."

Many fans loved the picture of Madhavan and Ranveer Singh. One follower said, “Hey Maddy. Cool pic bro. Hope you are doing well. Love this guy. His attitude. His energy. Inspiring. Have a good one!" while another said, “Two best in a frame."

On the work front, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marked his debut as a director and scriptwriter. The actor was last seen with Aparshakti Khurana in Dhokha: Round D Corder. Dhokha, directed by Kookie Gulati, stars Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar in important roles. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma are the co-producers. It was released in theatres on September 23.

On the other hand, Ranveer will appear in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt will also star in the film. Ranveer is also working on Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He has Shankar’s film in the pipeline which is a remake of the Tamil classic Anniyan.

