R Madhavan's Wife Does Not Want Him Posing Shirtless for Social Media, Tells Him to be 'Age Appropriate'

Known for translating a range of iconic characters on celluloid, R Madhavan has certainly come a long way. At 51, he has a versatile body of work to his credit and looks to die for. In a career spanning nearly three decades, Madhavan continues to be a force to reckon with on-screen and a humble persona, off screen.

Speaking candidly in a recent interview with The Telegraph, he talks about one of his shirtless selfies that took Instagram by a storm. He was asked if he has tried to decode the appeal he continues to have among women of younger age. “I am embarrassed! I am not the most hot-looking guy, you know. Hrithik Roshan is a Greek God and he should have that appeal. I am in awe of him,” said Madhavan in response.

While he himself is not sure of what drove him to put such pictures, the actor’s wife, Sarita Birje has asked him to tone it down. “My wife has told me, ‘Can you please be age appropriate and not drop these pictures?’” shared the star.

For someone even like Madhavan, he wishes that he would have gotten more appearance-oriented advice when he was new to the industry. Like, ‘Maddy, don’t go out in public dressed like an idiot’. In addition, he quipped, “I have never been on the cover of any magazine. Can you believe it?”

Madhavan is gearing up for the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which marks his directorial debut. He is also prepared for the premiere of his much anticipated web series, Decoupled. The Netflix show will release on December 17. Madhavan plays a sarcastic and outspoken pulp fiction writer, Arya, alongside Surveen Chawla who plays Shruti in the dramedy.

Madhavan and Sarita have had a solid marriage of two decades now. He admits that like all relationships, marriage is also hard work. “You not only have to adapt to who you are becoming, but who your partner is becoming as well,” he shared.

