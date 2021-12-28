R Narayana Murthy Lauds Shyam Singha Roy, Calls Nani Aamir Khan of Tollywood

The makers of Shyam Singha Roy, starring Telugu actor Nani and actress Sai Pallavi in lead roles, celebrated the success of the film in Hyderabad on December 27. Famous Tollywood director R Narayan Murthy attended the success party as the chief guest. At the press meet of the event, he heaped praise on the team of Shyam Singha Roy and applauded Nani’s performance in the film. Murthy called Nani as the Aamir Khan of Telugu cinema. The director’s praise came for Nani for his choice of movies.

During the event, Murthy addressed Nani as a ‘mind-blowing perfectionist and a wonderful actor’. He said that Nani has a great fan following and he leaves an impact on the public. The director said that he couldn’t stop clapping for Nani’s performance in the action scenes. The filmmaker added that Nani is full of heroic qualities.

Advertisement

Released on December 24, Shyam Singha Roy is attracting good footfalls in cinema houses despite facing competition from big movies like Pushpa and Akhanda.

Rahul Sankrityan, Director of Shyam Singha Roy also addressed the event and appealed the moviegoers to watch the film in theatres.

Advertisement

Nani, Sai Pallavi and Kriti Shetty were present at the success party of the movie While Nani opted for a simple look in kurta and jeans, Sai Pallavi was seen in a red saree. Kriti Shetty wore Indo western attire for the event. According to reports, Shyam Singha Roy has minted Rs 30.50 Crore in its first weekend. The film has been released in multiple languages worldwide.

In the film, Nani is playing the role of a young man named Vasu and revolutionary writer Shyam Singha Roy. Set in the backdrop of 1970’s Kolkata, the story and plot of the film is based on the concept of reincarnation.

The film has been produced under the banner of Niharika Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.