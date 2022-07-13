R Parthiban and N Lingusamy’s Films to Clash at Box Office After 8 Years

Filmmakers R Parthiban and N Lingusamy are quite popular in the Tamil film industry. The films of both the leading directors clashed at the box office in August 2014. Now, after eight years the box office rivalry between the two is going to return.

Lingusamy’s Anjaan and Parthiban directorial Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam were released in theatres on the same day on August 15, 2014. Suriya starrer Anjaan garnered mixed reviews while Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam was applauded for its unique concept. The film featured Vijay Sethupathi and Arya in the lead roles.

After almost 8 years, two films of both the directors are going to hit the big screen within the gap of a day. Lingusamy’s The Warrior will be released on July 14 while Parthiban directorial Iravin Nizhal will hit the theatres the next day.

The Warrior will narrate the story of a fearless Deputy Superintendent of Police, who is at loggerheads with an antagonist enacted by Aadhi Pinisetty. Ram Pothineni will portray the character of the police officer. Krithi Shetty is playing a radio jockey in the film.

On the other hand, Iravin Nizhal is based on the story of Nandhu, an aspiring filmmaker. This film will capture the 50 years of Nandhu’s life. This film has an interested audience due to the fact that it is India’s first single shot nonlinear movie. Single shot film means that it is not edited. What has been shot is being presented directly to the audience. AR Rahman has composed the music. Arthur A Wilson has handled the cinematography.

Besides the interesting technicalities, Parthiban’s unique choice of the concept has also created a buzz around the movie. He has succeeded in impressing audiences with films woven around interesting ideas. The film features Parthiban, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Robo Shankar in the lead roles.

Parthiban has already made a few films on out of box concepts including Single Slipper Size – 7. This film described the story of an emotionally unstable murder suspect. This suspect explained the modus operandi behind crimes he committed to a few cops. The movie was highly appreciated by the audiences.

It remains to be seen whether Parthiban could manage to create the same success again with Iravin Nizhal.

