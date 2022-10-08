Raaj Kumar 96th Birth Anniversary: Legendary Actor’s Iconic Dialogues That Are Etched in Our Hearts Forever

RAAJ KUMAR 96TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Actor Raaj Kumar would have been 96 today. The legendary actor will always be remembered for his unparalleled influence on Hindi cinema. He had many hit films credited to his name such as Kaajal, Waqt, Dil Ek Mandir, Heer Raanjha and many more. However, apart from the long list of his filmography, Raaj Kumar was popular among his fans for his impeccable dialogue delivery. He was also known as the King of Dialogues. On Raaj Kumar’s birth anniversary, here is a list of some of the most memorable dialogues from his movies.

“Hum tumhe aisi maut maarenge…tumhari aane wali nasalon ki neend bhi uss maut ke khauf se udh jayegi" - Marte Dam Tak

This dialogue by Raaj Kumar is from his famous film Marte Dam Tak. He co-starred with Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri and Farha Naaz in this Mehul Kumar directorial. The film was loved by critics and fans alike for the dialogues and acting skills of the cast. “Dada toh is duniya mein sirf do hain…ek upar waala aur doosre hum" - Marte Dam Tak

This dialogue too by Raaj Kumar is from his 1987 film Marte Dam Tak. Raaj Kumar plays the role of an honest police officer who turns into a gangster to take on another goon. “Hum tumhe woh mautdenge…joh na to kisi kanoon ki kitaab mein likhi hogi…aur na hi kabhi kisi mujrim ne soochi hogi" - Tirangaa

This dialogue is delivered by Raaj Kumar in the film Tirangaa. The film also starred Mamta Kulkarni, Nana Patekar, Vikas Anand and Deepak Shirke. Mehul Kumar collaborated once again with Raaj Kumar for this film which featured the latter as a brigadier who brings down a terrorist with the help of his team. “Hum tumhe maarenge, aur zaroor maarenge…lekin woh Bandook bhi hamari hogi, Goli bhi hamari hogi aur waqt bhi hamara hoga" - Saudagar

Listening to this dialogue by Raaj Kumar from the 1991 film Saudagar still gives us goosebumps. The film also starred Dilip Kumar, Kamlesh Pandey and Amrish Puri.



“Sher ki khaal pehenkar aaj tak koi aadmi sher nahin ban saka" - Police Public

This dialogue is from Raaj Kumar 1990 film Police Public. The actor starred as a police officer who solves the mystery around a murder that many other officers before him couldn’t do. He was critically acclaimed for his performance in the film.

