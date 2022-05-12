Raajneeti Director Prakash Jha: ‘Was Disgusted with Actors Working in India’

Director Prakash Jha, who had created the web series Ashram starring Bobby Deol and is gearing up for the third season of the show, has also dabbled with acting. He has acted in films like Saand Ki Aankh, has now revealed that he was, at one point in time, ‘disgusted’ with actors working back in India.

He made the statement while addressing the crowd present at an event in Goafest 2022. As per a report in Bollywood J, Prakash Jha said, “I was disgusted with actors working here in India. They don’t know what acting is about. No actor has asked me questions about shoot days, shoot timings, locations, action sequences, and more."

He further added, “And that’s the difference between Hollywood actors and Bollywood ones. The actors there attend workshops and keep on practicing and improving their art."

Prakash Jha also opened up about attending acting workshops across the world in cities like London, Paris, and New York to improve his craft. He said, “I would quietly go and enroll myself as a student. And that’s how I understood an actor’s language. I have performed Shakespeare and other plays in classes, which gave me a lot of confidence."

Prakash Jha has always been very vocal about his thoughts. He had courted controversy when he made his web series, Ashram, and also decided to go ahead and create the second season. He faced opposition because a section of the audience felt that he was targeting a certain religion. In fact, he also had ink thrown at him. However, he cleared his stance and went ahead with his vision. Ashram 3 is also said to be in the amking and will reportedly release this year. The series stars Bobby Deol in the leading role and also has Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, and Tridha Choudhury in supporting roles.

