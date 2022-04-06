Raashi Khanna Calls Reports of Her ‘Bad Mouthing’ South Films as ‘Fabricated’

While people all around India have started appreciating the quality of South Indian films, actress Raashii Khanna was involved in a controversy for allegedly criticising South Indian films after appearing in the recent Disney+ Hotstar original Rudra. Raashii was seen playing a scientific genius and criminal mastermind Dr. Aliyah Choksi opposite Ajay Devgn in the hit psychological thriller. This was the first time Raashii played an antagonist and she absolutely captivated the audience with her role.

Reports of Rashii making controversial statements about the South Indian industry while promoting Rudra made rounds on the internet and people didn’t quite like it. The actress reportedly called out the industry for being sexist and referring to actresses with labels like lass and milky and thinking of them as just glamour faces.

Advertisement

However, Rashii took to Twitter to debunk these “false reports" and tweeted a text explaining that she has “utmost respect towards each and every language/film" she does. She suggested that the reports were “fabricated and misconstrued" and requested for whoever was responsible to stop.

The actress had faced a lot of criticism online for her alleged comments, especially from fans of South films. However, the recent clarification tweet already has more than 4,500 likes and looks like the air has been cleared for good.

Some people still continue to object to her actions. A user quoted the clarification tweet and said, “Just one Hindi [web] series and you started worrying about South education levels and shit… Wow! Glad at least people who admired you would get to see the [real you]."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, she would next be seen in the movie Pakka Commercial opposite Gopichand, releasing on July 1, 2022. Directed by Maruthi Dasari, the Telugu flick falls in the comedy/crime genre. Other than this, she would be seen in a Vikram Kumar directorial named Thank You opposite Naga Chaitanya.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.