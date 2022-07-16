Raashi Khanna Opens up About Her Negative Role in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Actress Raashi Khanna has gained popularity for her work in Telugu and Tamil television shows and films. She made her acting debut in the year 2013. She appeared in the Hindi film Madras Cafe in a supporting role. In 2014, she played her first lead role in the Tamil movie Oohalu Gusagusalade and created a huge fan base. After this, she acted in many good projects in Telugu and Tamil languages.

The actress is now gearing up for her next web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Raashi recently shared her experience of working in the web series.

She said that initially she was scared before she agreed to her character. There was a positive image as she was acting as a heroine in the South. So, she was a little doubtful as to how the audience would react to her negative role. But, she said that she stepped out of her comfort zone for this role and played her character Dr Aliyah Choksi in Rudra. She also added that many people liked her character.

Talking about the web series, it is the Hindi language psychological crime thriller created for Disney plus Hotstar. The series stars Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol in the lead roles. It is a remake of the British series Luther.

On the work front, the actress has appeared in many popular films including Jil, Joru, Bengal Tiger, Raja The Great, Oxygen, Ayogya, World Famous Lover, Bhramam, Aranmanai 3, and many more.

Raashi was recently seen in the movie Pakka Commercial. It is a Telugu language courtroom action comedy film. Directed by Maruthi and Produced by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures the movie featured Gopichand in the lead role. The movie was released on July 1.

