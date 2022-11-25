Raashii Khanna Keeps Up With The Trend Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’

Raashii Khanna has captivated audiences with her brilliant performances in films such as Aranmanai 3, World Famous Lover and Thank You, to name a few. In addition to her acting, the 31-year-old actress is well-known for her fashion choices, whether she is dressed in traditional or western attire. Raashii frequently updates her fans on her whereabouts, trips, photoshoots and upcoming projects on social media.

Raashii recently attended the opening event of Kisna Diamond Jewellery’s new store in Hyderabad. And going by the way she styled, it seems like she was following the trend of ‘orange is the new black’. The actress made us all go gaga over her in an orange off-shoulder silk dress with nude-coloured heels. For make-up, she went for brown smokey eyes and a neutral base and her necklace was the centre of attraction. While posting the picture, she wrote, “quite a santara."

Before this, Raashii looked lovely in a purple silk shirt tucked into an orange-and-white striped mid-length skirt. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of stone-encrusted hoops and sleek white criss-cross stilettos.

Raashii struck several candid poses for the camera, making it impossible for fans to take their gaze away from her. She wore dewy makeup and glossy peach lipstick. The actress completed her look with wavy, open tresses.

On the work front, Raashii was most recently seen in the film Thiruchitrambalam, in which she co-starred with Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Bharathiraja. She also has a couple of projects in the works.

The actress starred opposite Karthi in director PS Mithran’s action spy film Sardar recently. The film was released in theatres on October 21. She also collaborated with directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha for the Bollywood film Yodha, which also stars Siddharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. The film was released on November 11.

