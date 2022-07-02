Raashii Khanna Looks Stunning in Orange And Pink Saree, See Pics

Actress Raashii Khanna has become a popular name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She made her debut in 2014, with the Telugu movie Oohalu Gusagusalade and created a huge fanbase with her very first film. Since then she has bagged many good projects in both Telugu and Tamil languages.

Raashi is quite active on Instagram and often shares her photos. But this time she has set the internet on fire with her latest pictures in an orange and pink saree.

In the latest photos, she is seen wearing an orange and pink striped saree. She paired the saree with an orange sleeveless boat neck blouse. She chose a nude makeup and highlighted the eyes with a bit of a smoky look. She opted for a messy bun. Her thin choker added an extra charm to her look. She is looking every bit gorgeous.

Her post was showered with compliments from her fans. One of them wrote, “Absolutely stunning." Another one said, “Gorgeous". Others also followed the trend. The photos have received over 2.80 lakh likes.

Not only in Indian attire, earlier she has also surprised her fans in western outfits. She is known for her brilliant fashion style. Last month she shared a beautiful picture in a yellow and green mini dress. She captioned the picture with “That summer feeling". For this post, the actress received a lot of appreciation from her fans. Fans showered the post with heart emojis and the post went viral.

On the work front, the actress has appeared in several commercially successful films including Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Venky Mama, Prati Roju Pandage and Aranmanai.

Raashii’s latest release is Telugu language courtroom action comedy, Pakka Commercial. Directed by Maruthi and produced by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures, the film has opened to a great response at the theatres. The movie, which released on July 1, features Gopichand in the lead role along with Satyaraj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh and Ajay Ghosh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.