Raatan Lambiyan: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Make Netizens Wait For Wedding Pics

Even though Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are now 'Mrs and Mr', their wedding pictures have not been revealed so far.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 21:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.
The ‘raatans’ have really become ‘lambiyaan’. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s fans cannot wait even for a minute more! Even though their favourite stars are now ‘Mrs and Mr’, their wedding pictures have not been revealed so far. Several media portals claim that the bride wore a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga whereas the groom Sidharth sported a white sherwani. However, there’s only one question all fans have now been asking - WHERE ARE THE PICTURES?

And therefore, fans have been sharing hilarious Tweets asking the Shershaah stars to reveal their dreamy wedding pictures. “Abb koi toh photo dikha de bhai," one of the fans wrote. “Yaa toh pictures dedo yaa zeher dedo, I can’t take this ," another Tweet read. Check out some of the fans reactions here:

Meanwhile, apart from Sidharth and Kiara’s respective family members, celebrities who attended the much-awaited wedding include Isha Ambani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Meera Rajput, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jai Mehta, choreographer Shabina Khan, businesswoman Jeba Kohli, film producers Aarti Shetty and Pooja Shetty.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s pre-wedding festivities including Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies were held on Sunday and Monday respectively. Reportedly, during their Sangeet on Monday night, Sidharth also joined Kiara’s brother Mishaal who was singing a medley for her. Besides this, Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar also danced to Kala Chashmah. Reportedly, Hari and Sukhmani bands also set the musical night on fire and compelled everyone to tap their feet.

first published: February 07, 2023, 21:22 IST
last updated: February 07, 2023, 21:35 IST
