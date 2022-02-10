Rachita Mahalakshmi to Return to Small Screen With Colors Tamil on This Show

There’s some good news for Rachita Mahalakshmi fans. The popular television artist, who quit Vijay TV’s Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar, will now be seen on a new show and a new channel. She will be seen on the Colors Tamil show soon.

A promo of the show featuring Rachita has been shared by Colors on its Instagram handle. The show will premiere on March 7 at 9 p.m.

Take a look:

Rachita’s fans, needless to say, are overjoyed. More details on the show’s cast and the storyline are expected to be released soon.

Rachita made her screen debut with Saravanan Meenakshi season 2 that aired on Vijay TV. The serial was a hit and had seasons 3 and 4. After the success of Saravanan Meenakshi, Rachita worked on another TV daily soap with Vijay TV.

She left the Tamil crime thriller Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar last year to star in a Kannada movie. Rachita, announcing her departure from NINI, had posted a still on her Instagram from the sets and captioned it as ‘Bye Maha’. The actor used a lot of teary-eyed emojis in the post, bidding adieu to the show and its audience.

With the Kannada movie, touted to be a crime comedy, Rachitha marked her Kannada debut. She was paired opposite actor-director Guruprasad. According to reports, Anoop Seelin scored the music and Samrat Ashok Gautam handled the cinematography.

