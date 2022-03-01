Racist Comments Made Remo D'souza Sad, But His Mother Encouraged Him With This Song

Bollywood choreographer and director Remo D’souza is one of the top-rated professionals in the industry. He has choreographed some of the best songs and directed the hit ABCD franchise. While Remo is at the top of his game right now, there was a time when he had to face a lot of discrimination for his skin colour.

Remo often got infuriated after he was subjected to racism from time to time. However, his mother became his biggest pillar of support for him. Whenever he would complain about colour discrimination to his mother, she humorously encouraged him.

Remo revealed this in an Instagram reel. The ace choreographer wrote that whenever he used to get angry listening to the racist comments, his mother would tell him that the colour of his skin didn’t matter. According to her mother, it is the heart that matters a lot. Not just that, his mother would even sing hum kaale hai to kya hua song sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Advertisement

Remo concluded the post, writing that now he sings this song for his wife Lizelle Dsouza. Remo can be seen spending some endearing moments with his wife in this reel. The choreographer was seen wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt. He completed his looks with sunglasses and hair tied in braids.

On the work front, Remo will be seen as a judge in DID Little Masters Season 5. Remo will be seen judging the show with Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy. The show will be hosted by Jay Bhanushali. DID Little Masters Season 5 starts on March 12.

Advertisement

The show will be on air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Remo has worked as a choreographer for films like Time To Dance, Student of the Year 2, Kalank and others. As a director, he has directed music videos like Vande Mataram’s music video starring Tiger Shroff etc.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.