Radhe Shyam Actress Pooja Hegde Reveals She Signed Up for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus for Her Father

Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde is currently busy with several projects in her kitty and is constantly juggling with works in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. Last seen in the Prabhas starrer film, she has multiples projects in her pipeline and will also be seen in the Bollywood film Cirkus. In a conversation with IANS, the actress revealed why she decided to act in the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Pooja told IANS, “I have to mention that in our house even though all of us love watching Rohit sir’s films because they are super entertaining, my father is the biggest fan of Rohit Shetty. My father is one of those movie buffs in the house who live with the character, behave like them for as long as one week post the watching of the movie."

She continued, “I mean, who put a tika on the forehead and a rudraksha bracelet and change his voice like Mr Bachchan and talk to me and my brother like the way he was doing in the film ‘Sarkar’! My father did (laughed)."

She will star in the film with Ranveer Singh.

Apart from Cirkus, Pooja will also be seen in Salman Khan’s ‘Bhaijaan. Next, she will be seen in Vijay Thalapati’s Beast which is releasing on April 13 and will also be seen in the Telugu film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

While Pooja shared that Singham, Golmaal 1, Simmba were some of her personal favourites, she shared another incident of how her father reacted to a few of these films.

“After we watched the film ‘Singham’, my dad got a temporary ‘Singham’ tattoo and ‘Aata Majhi Satakli’ was his takiya kalam for few days. My father is such a big fan that he also loved and laughed on the film ‘Bol Bachchan’. Yes, in our house, my father is the greatest entertainer and I have done Rohit sir’s film ‘Cirkus’ for my father. I hope, when the film releases we all get some extraordinarily entertaining response from papa," Pooja signed off.

