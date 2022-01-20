Radhe Shyam Art Director Reveals How 1970’s Italy was Created

The production designer of the much awaited Telugu film Radhe Shyam has created the sets of 1970’s Italy for this period romantic drama. Ever since the trailer of the Prabhas starrer movie has been released the audiences are even more excited to watch the film. In a recent interview the art director of the film Ravinder Reddy has revealed how difficult it was to create the feel and look of 1970’s Italy for the film.

Ravinder’s team had to do an in depth research about the conditions and situations of Italy at that time. The research took nearly two years. From identifying the right locations for this pan India project to creating visual elements was a very tedious task. It was a unique experience for Ravinder to work on Radhe Shyam. Because unlike other Telugu films he has worked on, most of the story of this film is based on the Italy of the 1970s.

It was challenging to recreate this time period. Ravinder said that a lot of research has gone into making this film look as real as possible. The team also visited Italy and took help of locals there to create sets for the scenes to be filmed. Every little thing used was to make sure that it represented the culture of that particular time. A good part of the film has been filmed across Italy.

The audience will soon get to see what exactly is there in Radhe Shyam. It will surely be very exciting to see the world created with so much research and hard work.

The film was scheduled to be released in theatres on January 14 on the occasion of Sankranti but due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions the release of the film has been postponed.

