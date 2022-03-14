Radhe Shyam Box Office: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Film Earns Rs 151 Cr, Struggles In Hindi Belts

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is getting mixed reviews. While some people have appreciated the film, others called it ‘unbearable to watch’. However, despite everything, the movie is doing good business at the box office. As per the makers of Radhe Shyam, the film has so far collected Rs 151 crore.

On Monday, the makers took to social media and released a new poster of the movie. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also shared the same on his Twitter handle. The poster mentions that Radhe Shyam has earned Rs 151 crore in its opening weekend. However, as per Box Office India report, the film’s Hindi version has earned only Rs 14 crore so far.

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam is getting tough competition from The Kashmir Files in the Hindi circuit. On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures and mentioned that the film jumped big on day three with a 325.35% increase in its collection. The Kashmir Files, which earned Rs 3.55 crore and Rs 8.50 crore on Saturday and Sunday, collected Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday. This means that the film’s total collection so far is Rs 27.15 crore.

Talking about Radhe Shyam, the film was released on March 11. It presents Prabhas as a palmist whose predictions are never wrong. However, things change after he falls in love with Pooja Hegde. What follows is a tragic love story. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Sathyan, and Riddhi Kumar among others in key roles. News18’s review of the film read, “The film lacks two essentials. First, there is no visible chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja. Their journey of falling in love is often cut rather abruptly to add some comic scenes which don’t evoke any kind of laughter. Second, the love story isn’t palpable enough. It’s no wonder then that the convoluted mess, which goes on for over two hours, fails to tug at one’s heart. There are many pointless scenes and characters which don’t make any sense."

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

