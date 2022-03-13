Radhe Shyam Box Office: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer Records Rs 100 Cr Collection In Just 2 Days

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s latest release Radhe Shyam has registered a spot in the Rs 100-crore club in just two days. The Telugu film was released on Friday. The film not only catered to the Telugu audience but was also dubbed in numerous other regional languages, including Hindi. On Sunday, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Radhe Shyam has recorded a worldwide box office collection of Rs 119 crore.

“The love for #RadheShyam knows no bounds! Box office rampage with ₹ 119 cr gross in 2 days worldwide. #BlockBusterRadheShyam," he tweeted. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan further shared the breakdown of the Radhe Shyam’s collection in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circuit. “#RadheShyam AP/TS Box Office Day 1 - ₹ 37.85 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 21.48 cr, Total - ₹ 59.33 cr," he tweeted.

Radhe Shyam is reportedly running houseful in several theatres, giving the movie a likelihood of surpassing Rs 200+ crores collection in the coming days. Radhe Shyam is facing severe competition from The Kashmir Files in the Hindi circuit. On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on his official Twitter account. He tweeted, “The Kashmir Files is SENSATIONAL, biz more than doubles on Day 2… Registers 139.44 per cent growth, HIGHEST EVER GROWTH [Day 2] since 2020… East, West, North, South, Box office is on (fire)… This film is UNSTOPPABLE… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: Rs 12.05 cr. India biz… FANTASTIC!" (sic)

The Telugu film has not been received well by the critics. News18’s review of the film read, “The film lacks two essentials. First, there is no visible chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja. Their journey of falling in love is often cut rather abruptly to add some comic scenes which don’t evoke any kind of laughter. Second, the love story isn’t palpable enough. It’s no wonder then that the convoluted mess, which goes on for over two hours, fails to tug at one’s heart. There are many pointless scenes and characters which don’t make any sense."

