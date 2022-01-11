Radhe Shyam director shares behind-the-scenes pics of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde

Prabhas garnered pan India popularity following the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali (part 1 and 2). His films are much awaited by the audience. The release of one of his most anticipated films Radhe Shyam has been delayed due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, to the delight of the fans of Prabhas, a few behind the scenes photos from Radeh Shyam have been released by director Radha Krishna Kumar. Fans can now get a glimpse of their favourite hero’s look from the upcoming film.

Radha Krishna Kumar shared the photos from the sets of the film featuring him and Prabhas along with lead actress Pooja Hegde. In one of the photos Pooja looks ravishing dressed in a glittery white outfit.

“Hello all!! Here are some working stills of our darlings #Vikramaditya and #Prerana from #radheshyam !! Let’s all stay low to come back stronger," tweeted the filmmaker sharing the photos.

The film’s producer, UV Creations, recently announced to postpone movie due to the restrictions imposed in several states following the rising Covid-19 cases.

“ We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing Covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon," tweeted UV Creations from its official handle on January 5.

Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama based on the love story of Vikram Adity and Prerna. Prbhas plays Vikram while Pooja Hegde plays Prerna. The film set in 1980’s Paris also features Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in important roles.

The big budget love drama is being jointly produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishnan Movies. Justin Prabhakaran has composed the music. The film is being made in two languages of Hindi and Telugu whereas dubbed versions in Tamil and Malayalam will also hit the theatres.

