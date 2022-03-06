Radhe Shyam First Review Out: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Have Electrifying Chemistry; Outstanding VFX

The first review of Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is finally here. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is set to hit the theatres on March 11 and the first (non-spoiler) reaction is in.

Umair Sandhu, who is a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, reportedly watched Radhe Shyam and shared his reaction on Twitter. In his review, he hailed Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry and revealed that the film deals with a unique subject.

He wrote, “Done First Half of #RadheShyam! Outstanding VFX used in the movie. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry is Electrifying! The mystery continues in Radhe Shyam. What a unique subject."

Advertisement

Radhe Shyam is a subject of much conversation for many reasons – from Prabhas experimenting with his character of a palmist, the voice of cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan as the sutradhar, state-of-the-art visual effects, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia, and Hyderabad to the crackling chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge.

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in Radhe Shyam’s special curtain-raiser video. While the film’s songs, posters, and teasers have gone on to garner record-breaking numbers, the curtain-raiser too took the internet by storm.

Advertisement

While the teaser touched upon the ‘destiny vs love’ mystery, the curtain-raiser dived deeper into the film. Launched at a press event in Mumbai, the video sparked much curiosity, especially among fans who have eagerly been awaiting the release of ‘Radhe Shyam’ ever since its announcement.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.