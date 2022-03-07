Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde Says She Is In Love With The Idea Of Love But Has Got 'No Time' For It | Exclusive

“I have no time for love," says Pooja Hegde who is gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam which also stars Prabhas. The actor has been on a roll with continuous film shoots ever since the lockdown eased. The Pan-India actor has seven films lined up including Beast starring Vijay, Cirkus featuring Ranveer Singh, Acharya along with Chiranjeevi and will soon start shooting with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

While the actor will be seen playing a romantic character in Radhe Shyam, Hegde says that she doesn’t have time for love in real life. “I am doing four to five films a year. Love needs a lot of time, should be nurtured. But I don’t have that time at present."

Advertisement

Radhe Shyam will see Prabhas playing the character of a flirtatious palmist who does not want to be in a relationship but wants to have a ‘flirtationship.’ Ask the Housefull 4 actor about her idea of love and she says that she is a die-hard romantic girl in real life, “I am those guts out fall in love kind of person (laughs). I am not someone who likes to flirt. I am someone who’s in love with the idea of love. I love watching rom-coms and I am someone who believes in steady relationships."

Hegde is nervous and excited about the release of Radhe Shyam. “We have spent four years on this film and every film has its own destiny. In these four years, the experience of going from one project to another and handling a layered character like Prerna helped me mature as an artist and as a person. Everything is going to culminate on the day of the release. Radhe Shyam has been a very tough film. It’s a very mature love story and I had to do a lot of research for that film since it’s a period film I hope my fans and audience see a new side of Pooja Hegde with this film," she said.

Talking about collaborating with Prabhas, the actor said, “He is a shy person and will open up only if he knows you better and feels comfortable. It took some time for him to get eased out but once that happened, he has been a sweetheart."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.