Radhika Apte on Image of Bollywood Stars: 'An Actor Must Come in Mercedes or Not Repeat Outfits'

Radhika Apte is one of the most versatile actresses who carved a niche for herself with her acting prowess in the Indian film industry. Some of her best projects include Andhadhun, Bombairiya, Padman and Raat Akeli Hai. Now Apte is all set to star in Vasan Bala’s neo noir comedy film Monica, O My Darling. Having enjoyed a successful career trajectory, the Parched actor has now expressed that she aspired to do different kinds of Hindi films.

In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, Radhika revealed that although she wanted to diverse Hindi films, it couldn’t happen. However, because of exciting OTT projects, her path to international films have opened up. She said, “Yes, that has affected my career. I wanted to do a lot of different kinds of work in Hindi films, but I did not get that. Now, the doors for international films have opened for me after I got work in OTT. I have three international projects right now."

Advertisement

The Andhaadun actress further demystified her image of that of a celeb with expensive cars by quoting a peculiar example from her life. She said, “There is an image associated with actors in our Hindi film industry. An actor must come in Mercedes (car), an actor will arrive late, an actor must not repeat dresses (and so on). I had a problem with these from day one. If I like my sandal, I will repeat it, I do not want to wear four different kinds of sandals. I do not want to iron my dresses every day, or blow dry my hair every day. I want to act as I love that, not the other things that come with it." She also questioned actors who want to work in films only, saying that the platform must not matter to an actor."

Advertisement

Monica, O My Darling stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, and Sikandar Kher. According to the synopsis of the film, ‘A young man desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder.’ The film is scheduled to be released on November 11

Read all the Latest Movies News here