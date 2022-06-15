Radhika Apte Relaxes On a Beach With a Brush, Watercolours and Half Finished Painting

Radhika Apte’s Instagram account is a treat for her fans. The actress often drops her too-hot-to-handle pictures on social media, leaving fans completely stunned. Once again, Radhika Apte is setting fire to the internet with her latest beach pictures.

On Wednesday, Radhika dropped a picture in which she can be seen relaxing on a beach. She wore a green polka dot bikini and looked absolutely gorgeous. With the click, the actress talked about how she has found a new hobby - painting. “New hobby #watercolor #beach," she wrote in the caption along with a paintbrush emoji.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section of Radhika’s post with fire and red heart emojis. “You are mermaid," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Now I know why today’s temperature is high." ‘Sexy’ - a third comment read.

Recently, Radhika Apte recalled how she was asked to change her nose, and get breast implants and botox in order to survive in the industry. “I had that pressure before. When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. First meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. Second meeting I had I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then botox. Like, it took me 30 years to color my hair. I’m not going to get even an injection. It just put me off," the actress told Film Companion.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in a suspenseful psychological thriller titled Forensic along with Vikrant Massey. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film also features Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara, and Rohit Roy. Forensic is set to premiere on 24th June 2022 on ZEE5.

