Radhika Apte Reveals She Burst Into Tears After Completing Vikram Vedha Shoot; Here’s Why

Radhika Apte is one of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood. The actress has given the audience many unconventional and unique performances. The Andhadhun actress may have had many memories from the different projects that she had done so far, however the experience of working on her latest project – Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha seems to be the most memorable for her as she burst out in tears after completing the shoot.The film is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller with the same title.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, the Parched actress spoke of her thoughts on the film, “When I watched the film, I really liked the thought behind it. At the time, I was writing something similar - how we see things in white and black and raise fingers. How the world is becoming less tolerant each day. Vikram Vedha talks about these things in a very commercial manner. When I met the directors, I became their fan. They are unique, I have not met such a couple. They have one Facebook account and they do everything together. I talked to them for two hours and really enjoyed it. So, I thought working with them will give me more time with them."

Radhika added, “Also, I had worked with Saif on two other projects but had few scenes with him. I have more scenes with him in this one and I enjoyed doing those." She added that it is a big film and she needs a big commercial film at this point of her career.

The actress added that she burst into tears when the shoot was wrapped “Though, I refused a few big films because I did not agree with their sensibilities. This was a big film that matched my sensibilities so I agreed to do it. I enjoyed doing the film so much that I cried after the shoot ended. I cried because it was only a 12-day shoot."

Apart from Radhika, Vikram Vedha also stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani. In the Hindi version of the film, Hrithik features as Vedha, a gangster, while actor Saif plays Vikram, a cop. In the original film, also directed by Gayathri and Pushkar, the roles were respectively played by Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.

Directed by Gayathri and Pushkar, Vikram Vedha will release on September 30 this year

