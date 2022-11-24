Radhika Apte Talks About Playing A Cop In Monica O My Darling, Says 'Gender Doesn't Dictate Morality'

Radhika Apte is one of the most versatile actresses who carved a niche for herself with her acting prowess in the Indian film industry. She has proved her acting mettle in films like Andhadhun, Bombairiya, Padman and Raat Akeli Hai. Now with the recent critical acclaim of Vasan Bala’s neo-noir thriller Monica, O My Darling, Apte has further made her presence felt with her impeccable performance. The actor who was initially reluctant to be the part of the project shone through fervently in the character of ACP Naidu.

While speaking with Mid-Day, Radhika Apte shared, “It’s nerve-racking until you find the character’s [rhythm]. The first few days, I wondered, ‘Will I be able to do this? Is this sounding funny? It’s difficult to be funny on screen. Raj is a generous actor. That laughter or smile came because of him. If he didn’t look that terrified, I wouldn’t have laughed. So, we fed off each other’s [creative instincts]."

Explaining more about the quirks of her character and how morality is not dictated by gender, Apte expressed, “Naidu is not just corrupt, but also shameless. She has no remorse or regret. It’s almost the opposite of who I am. I am remorseful even for things that I haven’t done wrong. It is liberating and relaxing because you never experience that side of yours. How many women we know around us are absolute thieves! We live in a world where gender doesn’t dictate morality. The truth is everyone is looking out for themselves."

Monica, O My Darling starred Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, and Sikandar Kher. According to the synopsis of the film, ‘A young man desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder.’ The film that was released on November 11 was praised by the critics and audiences alike for its clever story-telling, out-of-the-box music and brilliant performances.

