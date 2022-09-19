Radhika Madan Opens Up About Her Experience of Kacchey Limbu Getting Premiered at TIFF

Actress Radhika Madan has been carving a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with one film at a time and has been showered with praises for consciously choosing different roles. The actress has been recently garnering attention for marking her presence for the second time at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the world premiere of her next movie - Kacchey Limbu. She acknowledges that if a movie is made honestly, then it is not constrained by any language limitations.

Ever since she stepped into the film industry her trajectory has been going from better to best - from her debut movie Pataakha by Vishal Bhardwaj. She has been stepping up and grabbing every opportunity that came her way with films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Angrezi Medium, and Shiddat. The actress had earlier attended the TIFF for her movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. This time she attended the 47th edition of TIFF for her movie Kacchey Limbu. The actress opens up about her experience of being on the global platform.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Re-Al2MLWc8" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Coming back with a treasure trove of memories, the actress shares that her biggest takeaway from the experience is the fact that if a film is made with complete honesty, there’s no language barrier. She recounted seeing hardly any Indian people in the audience but she notices the way the audience reacted to the movie. She said, “But the way they (audience present) reacted to the movie, made us feel that honesty surpasses everything". She feels that to tell a story, one does not need a language and this fact is her biggest learning and will be her approach for every film in the future.

The Angrezi Medium actress has been successful in Indian terrains, however, when an international platform like TIFF cherry-picked her Kacchey Limbu, the actress was just awestruck. She said, “All the amazing films with beautiful actors who the world looks up to were there, I just couldn’t place myself there. I have a hard time owning up". She also revealed that when movies get international recognition, it is taken seriously in India as well as it completely changes the fate of the movie. She stresses that a movie needs to reach as many people as possible.

Advertisement

The movie Kacchey Limbu is the directorial debut of Shubham Yogi which stars Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra in the lead roles. The movie addresses that many don’t know what to do with their life, education, or choosing a career.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here