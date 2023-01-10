Radhika Madan Opens Up On Working With Vishal Bhardwaj; Learnt The Importance Of Chasing Honesty Through My Performance

Radhika Madan is all set to star in Kuttey. The film helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan also stars Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma and Tabu in pivotal roles. Before the release of any of her film, Radhika always seeks blessings from Vishal as a ritual who launched her in Bollywood with the 2018 drama Pataakha.

The actress shared with PTI that, “Vishal ji is like family to me. I have known Aasmaan since ‘Pataakha’, he was assisting Vishal ji. He was finishing his studies then and was writing a script at that point, but I didn’t know it was ‘Kuttey’. It had no name at that point".

When asked about what she learnt from Vishal, the actress shared, “The one thing he has taught me is to live by my truth and not get lured by the delusion and superficiality of the industry. Always chase the truth and be honest. He doesn’t tell me what to do and what not to do. He wants me to make my own career fall, rise and learn from my mistakes."

“When Vishal ji called me, I was like, ‘I am doing it’. But he said I must read the script. I read it and called him after two hours and said, ‘I will do it’, as it was an amazing script. The cast was a cherry on the cake. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity," she said.

“Whenever I was on sets, I saw them as characters. I didn’t see them as individuals. But when the trailer came out, I got overwhelmed and that’s when it hit me that I have worked with these people.It never hit me because they were so welcoming, grounded and secure. It is the environment they created that you only thought about your art and craft."

The actress who has now worked with the father as well as son shared that Vishal ji comes with ‘an abundance of experiences, whereas the son is stricter and ambitious’. “The roots are the same and that’s why you see an element of Vishal ji’s world in Aasmaan’s film. It is beautiful to see them work, they are different yet same."

Kuttey is touted to be a caper-thriller. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on January 13.

