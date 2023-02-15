Tamil actress-politician Radhika Sarathkumar has delivered some noteworthy performances in films like Love Today, Naseeb Apna Apna, Swathi Muthyam, and Theri. The 60-year-old has impressed the masses with her acting splendour, garnering immense praise from admirers and critics alike. Now, Radhika has been roped in to play the titular role of Jeevitha in debutant director Venkata Satya’s upcoming suspense thriller, Operation Raavan. The first-look poster of the yet-to-be-released film was dropped on Twitter on February 14, by Radhika herself.

“Veteran actress Radhika Sarath Kumar as Jeevita in Operation RAAVAN," read the post’s caption. The first-look poster captured the actress looking grim, giving out a shocked expression. In the overlapping images, Radhika held an iron rod in her hands, burnt at the tip. She appeared to be dashing forward, aiming at something in order to destroy some unseen danger once and for all.

There were also glimpses of highway roads, and trucks in the poster, accompanied by blood spatter and heavy, grey smoke. Judging the overall poster, it seemed that the conjoining images exuded a tense situation. The words, “Your thoughts are your enemies" written on the picture added an element of mystery to it.

Netizens were quick to drop their reactions in the comments. “My favourite actress… Such an evergreen actress in Tamil cinema. An epitome of a strong woman inside and out in real life and in reel life as well. Thank you for being an inspiration to millions of women around the world Radhika Madam," praised one user. Many others added heart and smiley emojis.

At the poster launch event, Radhika spoke about the first-time director. She gave a shout-out to the filmmaker’s efforts in creating a powerful role like Jeevitha for her. She appreciated the way Venkata curated the film. The Surya Vamsam actress further shared that the script of Operation Raavan highly impressed her.

Telugu star Rakshit Alturi will be headlining the film as the lead actor. Sangeerthana Vipin, Charan Raj, Rocket Raghava, and KA Paul Ramu will also be essaying key roles. Produced by Dhyan Atluri, under the banners of Sudhas Media, Operation Raavan has sparked anticipation among cine-goers, who are eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

