Raees Director Rahul Dholakia Extends Support to Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has found itself in hot waters. Trolls and naysayers have launched a boycott campaign against Advait Chandan’s film across social media platforms over a statement made by Khan a few years ago. Those who are boycotting the film have been consistently trending #boycottlaalsinghchaddha hashtag on Twitter. Amid the relentless backlash, several celebs have come forward to show their solidarity with the cast and crew. The latest addition to the list is the film-maker Rahul Dholakia.

On Wednesday, the Raees director took to his Twitter handle to request everyone to stop trolling the consolidated efforts of the cast and crew. His tweet read, “Trolling a film because a cast or crew members ideology differs from yours is unfair to the other hundreds who have worked hard to make the film. They have also pinned their hopes on the success of the film to help realizes their dreams. Spare a thought."

Recently, actor and model Milind Soman have also supported Aamir Khan over the whole boycott row. Earlier this week, he tweeted out, “Trolls can’t stop a good film :)".

However, Kangana Ranaut holds a different view. She put the entire blame behind the public furore on Aamir Khan. She said this on her Instagram handle, “I think all the negativity around the upcoming release Laal Singh Chadda is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself. This year, no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked. A Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway."

During a media interaction, Aamir Khan requested everyone to watch his film and further stated that he loves the country. He said, “I really love the country… That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films, please watch my films."

Laal Singh Chadha is directed by Advait Chandan who has previously worked with Aamir on Taare Zameen Par as an assistant production manager. This movie would mark Aamir’s comeback after a long sabbatical. It would depict several decades in the life of a slow-witted and kindhearted man who witnesses and unwittingly influence several defining historical events in 20th Century India. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. It took ten years for Atul Kulkarni to purchase the rights of Forrest Gump and another ten years to adapt it for the Hindi-speaking audience.

The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022

