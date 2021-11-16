Raghav Juyal Apologises After His Dance Deewane 3 'Racist' Monologue Irks Assam CM

A video featuring Dance Deewane 3 host Raghav Juyal has received flak from many including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for being “racist". In the clip, Raghav is seen introducing an Assamese child contestant, Gunjan Sinha, with a monologue featuring words such as “momo," “ching chong," and “gibberish Chinese".

The introduction has been criticised widely by the Assam Chief Minister and a large section of social media. Biswa Sarma posted a tweet condemning the episode, saying, “It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally."

Many on social media also called out the show and Raghav. One person tweeted, “It’s 2021, but the #racist Indians still practicing ‘Chinese’ ‘momo’ ‘ching chong’ #racism as a comic element on their national television with their #bollywood celebs applauding it. The racist host @TheRaghav_Juyal introducing Gunjan Sinha from Assam in a show on @ColorsTV." (sic)

Now, Raghav has issued a clarification on Instagram and also apologised for hurting sentiments. In a video posted on his social media pages, Raghav talks about how people have judged the incident based on a small part of the episode and have accused him without knowing the context. He says that being called “a racist" is affecting his mental health. He says that he not only respects people from the North East region but has also stood up for them.

The episode in question also features judge Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande, and guest Remo D’Souza. Fans have called out these celebs too for not condemning the remarks.

