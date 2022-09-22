Raghava Lawrence Looks Dapper in Black Shirt and Shades as Latest Pics Go Viral

Raghava Lawrence is gearing up for his much-awaited films Rudhran and Chandramukhi 2. The actor escalated the excitement around Rudhran by sharing some pictures of his new look from the film recently. The Arputham actor looked uber cool in these pictures. Raghava was seen in a black shirt, which he paired with colour-coordinated shades. Raghava captioned the pictures, “Exclusive stills from #Rudhran".

Fans were surprised to see this new look. Not long ago, Raghava shared a picture showcasing his body transformation for Chandramukhi 2. In that picture, he was spotted with a bald look. Now, recently shared pictures have sparked curiosity among fans. One of the followers asked whether Raghava was wearing a wig.

Another fan admired his looks and called Raghava stylish.

Raghava also earned some criticism for his looks. A user wrote that the Mass actor was trying to copy Rajinikanth.

It remains to be seen whether Rudhran proves to be a box office success. Rudhran is touted to be an action drama film, scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas. Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar will be the leading lady opposite Raghava in this movie, which has been directed by Kathiresan.

Shivajith and Shyam Prasad will also play pivotal roles in Rudhran. 5 Star Films has produced this movie. Initially, it was slated to be released on April 14.

In addition to Rudhran, Raghava is also going to be seen in films Chandramukhi 2, Naaga and Kanchana 4. Chandramukhi 2 is helmed by P. Vasu. Anushka Shetty and Vadivelu will essay important characters. Sun Pictures has produced Chandramukhi 2.

