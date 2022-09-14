Raghava Lawrence Shares Pics Of Shocking Body Transformation For Chandramukhi 2

Dance choreographer and actor Raghava Lawrence has established a stronghold in the film industry. He has delivered some groundbreaking movies like the Kanchana franchise, Laxmii, and Kalpana. The actor, who has charmed the audience, with his spectacular screen presence has brought another sweet surprise for his fans.

Raghava, who is currently prepping up for the film Chandramukhi 2, has proved that he will go to any lengths to achieve the desired result. Recently, the actor has stunned netizens with his shocking body transformation for Chandramukhi 2.

Raghava shared a “small update" about his body transformation journey. Giving a sneak peek at his marvellous pictures, the actor penned an inspiring note, thanking his fitness coach Siva.

“Hi everyone! I want to share a small update about Chandramukhi 2 and my trust!" read Raghava’s tweet. The snaps revealed the actor in a completely different avatar. He flaunted his beefed-up body and toned, muscular arms to his fans.

Raghava also struck a rugged pose for the next click, his biceps indicating the hard work he put in to build his body following the film. Fans, inspired by Raghava’s awesome transformation showered praises on the actor, and choreographer in the comments.

“Brother everyone can’t do what you are doing till now, god is there with you, he always stands by you. All the best for now, then, and forever," wrote a Twitter user. A second remarked, “Looking mass anna. All the best… waiting for your upcoming films."

In another Twitter post, Raghava was seen extending his heartfelt gratitude to his “master", fitness trainer Siva, for making the unbelievable transformation. “Hi everyone, Thanks for all your wishes on my body transformation. All credits go to my Trainer Siva master. Thank you, master. Love you," wrote the actor.

Helmed by P. Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is produced by Lyca Productions, while the music is scored by MM Keeravani. According to reports, the first film schedule has been completed in Mysore. Chandramukhi 2 stars Raghava, Vadivelu, and Anushka Shetty in prominent roles. No other information regarding the film is available as of yet.

