Raghava Lawrence's Rudhran To Release On This Date

The much-awaited Raghava Lawrence film Rudhran’s release date has been revealed by the makers. The film is all set to release on December 23. Along with the release date, the actor and the makers of the film have also released a new look poster of Raghava Lawrence.

Sharing the new poster, Raghava Lawrence wrote, “Presenting the Second Look of Rudhran. Rudhran in theatres worldwide from December 23, 2022, " In the new poster, Raghava Lawrence is seen sitting on a couch with an alcohol bottle in his hand. He is staring at the camera with anger.

Check out the post here:

Advertisement

Rudhran stars Raghava Lawrence and Priya Bhavani in the lead roles and Sarath Kumar, Poornima Baghyaraj and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Kathiresan. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music, cinematography is being handled by R.D. Rajasekhar. The screenplay of Rudhran is done by K P Thirumaaran and Antony is handling the editing.

Reportedly, Raghava Lawrence has gone under massive transformation for Rudhran. The shooting of Rudhran began last year and post-production work is in process. The television rights of the film have been acquired by Sun.

Raghava Lawrence is popularly known for his role in Kanchana. On the work front, Raghava Lawrence was last seen in Kanchana 3, which was released in April 2019. After Rudhran, the actor will be seen in Adhigaram, which is helmed by Durai Senthilkumar of Ethir Neechal fame and Chandramukhi 2, which will be helmed by P Vasu and produced by Lyca Productions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.