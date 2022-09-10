Raghavendra Rajkumar Shares Poster of His Next Titled Operation U, Take A Look

Kannada actor Raghavendra Rajkumar has shared the title poster of his new project on social media. The film is titled Operation U. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “Be aware. You are targeted! In the production of Vidmahi Productions, the next movie I am playing the main role will be titled Operation U. Director: Avuram Producer: Manjunatha R. Let your love and encouragement be like this forever. Unveiling the title poster of the upcoming movie Operation U Directed by Aviram. Produced by Manjunath R. Glad to be a part of the project. Need your blessings." Seeing the post, Raghavendra fans Expressed excitement and showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

Raghavendra’s Operation U is directed by young director Aviram. Raghavendra will be seen playing the lead role in the movie. According to the director, this is a suspense thriller and the story is built around it.

The movie also features Yash Shetty as the main lead along with Sonal Monteiro playing the heroine. Lasya Nagaraj will also be seen playing a special role here. Along with them, Ravi Shankar, Dharma, Avinash, Malavika, Sparsha Rekha, Govinde Gowda, and Veena Sundar will be seen playing the supporting roles.

According to recent information, the shooting for Operation U will start in the first week of October.

On the work front, Raghavendra Rajkumar made his acting debut in 1988 with the movie Chiranjeevi Sudhakar. Later, he got a breakthrough with the hugely successful film Nanjundi Kalyana in 1989. Then, he appeared in a lot of hit projects, including Kalyana Mantapa, Navibbaru Namagibbaru, Sutradhara, Shivaranjani, Ammana Mane, Pogaru, and many more.

Recently, he appeared in the Kannada action drama film James. The movie is written and directed by Chethan Kumar and features Puneet Rajkumar and Priya Anand in the lead roles.

The film grossed Rupees 100 crores in four days of its release and became the second highest grossing Kannada film at the time of its release and also became the fastest Kannada film to gross Rs 100 crores at the box office at that time.

