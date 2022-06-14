Raghavendra Shares Heart-Warming Video of His Brother Puneeth Rajkumar’s Fan

It has been more than seven months since the demise of Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. However, Puneeth’s fans and his colleagues from the industry haven’t been able to come to terms with the death of their favourite actor. The sudden death of Puneeth had left his family, friends and well-wishers in a state of shock. The 46-year-old actor died due to a massive cardiac arrest last year. Reportedly, Puneeth suffered a cardiac arrest after going for a workout at the gym on October 29.

Recently, actor Raghavendra Rajkumar shared a heart-warming video of a fan paying tribute to his brother Puneeth. In the video, a fan of Puneeth can be seen carrying a beautiful idol of the actor on his head. Raghavendra appears to be completely overwhelmed with the fan’s gesture as this kind of reverence is rarely seen. “Thanks for giving this position to Appu in a special way", Puneeth wrote while sharing the video.

Puneeth was fondly called Appu by his fans because his debut film was of the same name. Recently, actress Rakshitha Prem, who played the female lead in the film, shared an emotional note on Instagram on the occasion of the film’s 20th anniversary.

“It’s been 20 years since appu released …..What a beautiful movie n what an amazing experience it was … I met the most strong amazing lady who has been my inspiration till date n forever n that’s Parvathamma Rajkumar amma … without her I wouldn’t be who I am today …. I miss appu today …. That smile more than anything else …. Just that smile @puneethrajkumar.official hey it’s been 20 years to appu ….Congratulations my dear friend we miss u", wrote Rakshitha.

Last week, a 7.4-foot statue of Puneeth Rajkumar was unveiled by Raghavendra in Hospet town of Vijayanagara district of Karnataka. Puneeth’s wife, Ashwini, also graced the event. The whole event was a very emotional moment for thousands of Puneeth fans.

