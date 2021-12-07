Rahul Bhat B'day Special: Once the Highest-paid TV Actor, Now Features in Select Films

Bollywood actor, producer, television personality, and former model Rahul Bhat is celebrating his 44th birthday today. Rahul began his career in the world of glamour with modelling. His work has been praised by the audience as well as critics. But many believe that the actor-producer never got the recognition that he deserved.

Born on 7 December 1977 in Srinagar, Rahul began his acting career on the small screen with the television show Draupadi. Following his rendition of Lord Krishna in the TV show, Rahul got the chance to play the character of Sameer in the TV show Hina, which ran for about 5 years.

Rahul made his Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film Yeh Mohabbat Hai. Then in 2003, Rahul worked in the comedy film Nayee Padosan. Both the films failed at the box office.

Rahul returned to the small screen and later in 2007 opened his own production house and produced the TV show Meri Doli Tere Angana Mein under his production banner. Meanwhile, Rahul produced many TV shows, including Chhu Kar Mere Mann Ko and Tum Dena Saath Mera.

After a long break from Bollywood, Rahul Bhat made a comeback in the film industry in 2013 with Anurag Kashyap’s film Ugly. In the film, Rahul’s performance was well received by the audience and critics. The actor later became part of films like Fitoor, Jai Gangaajal, Union Leader, Daas Dev, and Section 375. Section 375 was released in the year 2019 and Rahul has not appeared in any film since then.

Speaking on his career in Bollywood, Rahul once said that it was his folly to take a break from acting.

“When I was only 19 years old, I did the popular serial Hina. This show gave me a lot of popularity. I was the highest-paid actor in the TV industry at that time. I was getting the same type of role offers, so I took a break from acting and became a TV producer," said Rahul.

Rahul said that he has decided to return to the world of acting, but he doesn’t want to do TV shows anymore. In his career spanning decades, Rahul has worked with filmmakers like Prakash Jha, Sudhir Mishra, and Anurag Kashyap. Rahul will soon be seen in filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s upcoming project, reports say.

