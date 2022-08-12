Rahul Deshpande Comes Under Attack For Praising Laal Singh Chaddha, Actor Reacts

Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan’s recently released film, was subjected to incessant trolling by many viewers. Those viewing the film and sharing their reviews received a similar experience. Harsh criticism of actor Rahul Deshpande is a testimony to this fact. Rahul shared a Facebook post applauding Laal Singh Chaddha. After being subjected to heavy trolling, he shared another post explaining his opinion.

The Pushpak Vimaan actor wrote that his opinions at Laal Singh Chaddha’s premiere were taken out of context by people. According to Rahul, he was invited to the premiere and expressed his wishes to the actors and crew associated with Laal Singh Chaddha. Rahul expressed that he doesn’t agree with the views expressed by the actors in the film. Rahul wrote that he was a proud Indian from the heart. The Sound of Heaven: The Story of Balgandharva actor humbly requested everyone not to distort his statement.

This criticism comes after a post he shared on August 10. Rahul wrote that Laal Singh Chaddha is a film with a lot of heart and stirs you from within. Rahul also praised the performances by Chaitanya Akkineni, Mona Singh and Kareena Kapoor. Calling the film a beautiful adaptation, Me Vasantrao actor also tagged the cast members.

Rahul was criticised harshly by a large section of people for this post. One user wrote that Rahul should perform his work instead of being influenced by these people. Users also wrote that Rahul’s film Me Vasantrao was never promoted this way by Aamir. Users also requested Rahul not to spoil the name of his late grandfather renowned vocalist late Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande.

Keeping aside this matter, Rahul is gearing up for his upcoming event in Baroda, Gujarat. This event will be held on August 13 from 8:30 PM onwards in Sir Sayajirao Nagar Gruh. Sir Sayajirao Nagar Gruh is a town hall cum auditorium.

On the acting front, Rahul was seen in the film Me Vasantrao recently.

