Rahul Deshpande-Starrer Mee Vasantrao to Hit Theatres on April 1

Actor Rahul Deshpande-starrer Mee Vasantrao will hit the big screen near you on April 1, 2022. The highly-anticipated film was to be released in 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic forced the makers to push the film’s premiere. Mee Vasantrao is based on the life of legendary veteran late singer Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande.

Rahul Deshpande shared the teaser of the film on Tuesday and wrote that Mee Vasantrao is a captivating story of a self-made artist who caused a revolution in the field of music. For the unversed, Rahul is the grandson of Vasantrao.

The teaser begins with a Vasantrao Deshpande as a child enjoying himself in rain. It is followed by Vasantrao learning the basics of music with a lot of dedication. Teaser further shows him being compared to Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan and Deenanath Mangeshkar. Then, some criticise his work and say that they are not sure if his work qualifies to be called music. The teaser ends with the line, “I only sing what excites and motivates me".

Apart from this film, Rahul has been offering rich tribute to his grandfather in other ways as well. Rahul has been organising Vasantotsav in his grandfather’s memory for the past many years. Rahul wanted to make his grandfather’s journey immortal. This strong resolve on Rahul’s part made Mee Vasantrao possible.

Mee Vasantrao was premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2021. It was shown in IFFI( International Film Festival of India). Mee Vasantrao covers his unique bond with P.L. Deshpande and Begum Akhtar.

It also shows how he mastered the art of music at Lahore. The film also covers his performance in the play Katyar Kaljat Ghusali. Apart from Rahul, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Anita Date are also a part of this film. Nipun Dharmadhikari has written and directed this film.

