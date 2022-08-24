Rahul Deshpande's Unique Ganeshotsav Celebration Gets Fans' Approval

National award-winner Rahul Despande recently celebrated the Ganeshotsav in the most unique way. Rahul and his family opted for green Ganeshotsav with Pune Handmade Papers, Arts Pune Foundation, and the Pune Municipal Corporation initiative. Rahul posted the pictures on his Instagram to encourage people to celebrate environment-friendly Ganeshotsav this year.

In the pictures, Rahul Deshpande, his wife Neha and daughter Renuka celebrated the day in the courtyard of Pune Handmade Papers at Shivaji Nagar. Sharing the details of this eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, Rahul wrote “Today different energy was felt while painting paper Bappa ourselves. These eco-friendly Ganesh idols are unique and are made from a unique blend of 100 % cotton paper and 100% shadow clay."

Rahul said that these papers are not manufactured by cutting trees but they have improved the quality of the paper by upcycling.

The speciality of these paper Ganesh idols is that they can be painted with watercolours and are lightweight. Rahul Despande while concluding, wrote, “Let us all be aware of the environment while celebrating Ganeshotsav with enthusiasm this year." Despande’s fans have thronged the comment section because of two things. First the cuteness of Renuka and then the idea of green Ganeshotsav.

A user wrote, “Renuka’s concentration, She is following the steps of Neha Tai." Another said, “Wow, this initiative. This is the most eco-friendly way to celebrate Ganeshotsav this year but every year."

Rahul Deshpande is popularly known for Natya sangeets like Katyar Kaljaat Ghusli, Sangeet Maanapmaan, and Sangeet Saunshyakallol.

