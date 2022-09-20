Rahul Dev Says It's Been Painful Raising His Son as a Single Parent After His Wife Died

Actor and former model Rahul Dev has delivered some noteworthy performances in films like Champion, Omkara, Arsangam, Torbaaz, Raat Baaki Hai and many more. The actor also has some television credit under his belt such as playing the role of the demon Arunasur in the mythological TV series Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. Rahul, who is currently dating Mugdha Godse, recently opened up about being a widower and raising a child as a single parent.

The Mukhbir actor was married to wife Rina for 11 years before she passed away due to cancer. While speaking to Connect FM Canada, the anguished actor expressed that he had to oscillate between the roles of father and mother for his kid and it required a lot of patience from his end.

He said, “Parenting is not easy at all. Women have a big hand in raising children, the way they understand children, probably because it comes out of them. The kind of patience they have for children, I tried a lot, but there were times when I would lose my cool, my frame of mind. I had to try to be both mom and dad. When I would go to parent-teacher meetings at school, I would see mostly mothers. Rarely I would meet one guy but his wife would be there. At that time, I would feel a sense of deep insecurity. I would feel where are the men."

Rahul also emphasized that being a widower in real life was not as simple as they portray it through films. The actor stated, “It’s very painful. A lot of it I don’t want to remember. A lot of it I would not wish on anyone, that kind of situation. It looks easy in films, so many times films show that someone became a widower. But starting again is not easy at all."

On the professional front, Rahul Dev is all set to feature in a Kannada film titled Kabzaa which also stars Upendra, Shriya Saran and Kiccha Sudeep. The film is written and helmed by R. Chandru, who has collaborated multiple times with Upendra in the past. In 1947 a Gandhi follower and a freedom fighter were brutally attacked. Due to unavoidable circumstances, the freedom fighter son gets trapped in the mafia world and the story revolves between 1942 to 1986.

