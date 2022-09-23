Rahul Dev: 'Was A Participant in Bigg Boss 10 Because There Was No Work'

Actor and former model Rahul Dev has delivered some noteworthy performances in films like Champion, Omkara, Arsangam, Torbaaz, Raat Baaki Hai, amongst others. The actor also has some television shows to his credit such as playing the role of the demon Arunasur in the mythological TV series Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. He was also one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 10. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has opened up about his arduous comeback to the showbiz industry after dedicating four years of his life raising his son.

The Mukhbir actor was previously married to late wife Rina for 11 years before she passed away due to cancer. While speaking to Connect FM Canada, Rahul called her unfortunate demise as the most devastating turning point in his life, especially because he had to single-handedly devote his time for his kid. It also meant taking a sabbatical from his acting career. Only after his son Sidhart went to college could Rahul Dev move back to Mumbai. He said, “I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone. Aur phir aap sochiye, itna kaam karne ke baad bhi Bigg Boss (Despite having done all the work that I have, I had to do Bigg Boss)… I was a participant in Bigg Boss 10 because there was just no work for me. I won’t blame anyone for it, because in our line, markets change pretty fast. And four-and-a-half years is a long time."

However, despite the challenges, he is grateful to celebs like Suniel Shetty, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, Rohit Dhawan, Anees Bazmi, photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar and many other individuals who acted as his pillar of strength. Rahul shared, “I feel a great sense of belonging now, and there are many people responsible for it. Many people participated…"

On the professional front, Rahul Dev is all set to feature in a Kannada film titled Kabzaa which also stars Upendra, Shriya Saran and Kiccha Sudeep. The film is written and helmed by R. Chandru, who has collaborated multiple times with Upendra in the past. In 1947 a Gandhi follower and a freedom fighter were brutally attacked. Due to unavoidable circumstances, the freedom fighter son gets trapped in the mafia world and the story revolves between 1942 to 1986.

