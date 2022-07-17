Rahul Khanna Goes Almost Naked In Latest Pic; Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia Leave a Witty Comment

Former VJ and actor Rahul Khanna is setting fire on social media with his latest pictures. On Sunday, Khanna took to his official Instagram account and dropped an almost nude picture of himself where he was seen seated on a sofa wearing just maroon socks and brown leather shoes with a turquoise colored cushion hiding his modesty. Captioning the jaw-dropping photo, the actor teased that he will be revealing something ‘big’ tomorrow. “So, there’s something I’ve been keeping under wraps—but it’s now time to share! Join me tomorrow for the big reveal?" he wrote.

Several celebrities took to the comment section of Rahul’s post and dropped quirky and cheeky comments. Actress Malaika Arora wrote, “Nice Sofa" to which Rahul responded, “Such a good eye". Actress Neha Dhupia also complimented the actor on his socks. “Nice ..socks", she commented. Even Dia Mirza joined Malaika Arora in praising Rahul Khanna’s couch with her comment, “Sofa so good".

Check Out Rahul Khanna’s Post Here:

However, this is not the first time when Rahul Khanna took the Internet by storm with an almost nude picture. Back in 2020 too, the actor had posted a semi-nude pic while posing in front of a mirror. He captioned the photo, “I feel there’s a lesson here about being in the right place at the right time."

Rahul is the elder son of actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna and the elder brother of actor Akshaye Khanna. He made his film debut with Deepa Mehta’s 1999 movie Earth alongside Aamir Khan. His performance earned him several awards including the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. He later worked in several Bollywood movies including Wake Up Sid, Elaan and Raqeeb among others. The actor was last seen in Deepa Mehta’s directorial web series ‘Leila’ with prominent faces like Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Suri and Arif Zakaria.

