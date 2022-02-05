Rahul Ramakrishna Announces Retirement, Says ‘Nobody Should Care’

Actor-comedian Rahul Ramakrishna rose to prominence with the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy. A slew of opportunities opened for him and the film proved to be a stepping stone for his career.

Ramakrishna was frequently seen playing the part of the hero’s best buddy. The youthful actor has undoubtedly grabbed the attention of the Southern audience. Given his talent, any moviegoer may anticipate Ramakrishna to achieve greater heights in his cinematic career. However, the 31-year-old actor who boasts a large fan following, has recently gobsmacked his fans.

He made an unexpected revelation, stating that 2022 would be his last in films and that he will bid adieu to show business. On Friday, Ramakrishna announced on Twitter that he will no longer be doing movies after 2022. “I will not do films anymore. Not that I care, nor should anybody care," he wrote, without going into much detail.

The tweet has elicited both shock and conflicting reactions. Some people requested him not to make such hasty judgments, while others simply ignored the thing as a gimmick.

Some fans speculated that the account had been hacked. Whatever may be the reason, his retirement at such a young age has definitely saddened his fans.

There have also been whispers that Ramakrishna is planning to make his directorial debut and will make an official announcement shortly.

Ramakrishna deactivated his Twitter profile once in 2019, within a day of the opening of his film Mithai, while admitting the project’s failure. He revived his Twitter account two months later and has been updating his fans and followers on his forthcoming ventures.

Ramakrishna, who has demonstrated his acting skills in films such as Geetha Govindam, Husharu, and Skylab, commenced his acting career with the short film Sainma, helmed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam. He debuted in Tollywood with the film Jayammu Nischayammu Raa in 2016, which starred Srinivasa Reddy and Poorna.

Ramakrishna has entertained his audience and fans with over 30 flicks and is now playing a significant part in the highly anticipated magnum opus RRR which is set to be released on March 25.

